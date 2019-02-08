27th Portage Crossing retraces tūpuna steps

Waka ama paddlers will take part in the annual Portage Crossing race this Saturday, where they will retrace an 800-year-old route that was established by Tainui warriors following their arrival from Tahiti.

The route takes competitors down the same path the Tainui waka embarked on many years ago which starts at Ōkahu Bay in the Waitematā Harbour and ends at the Māngere Bridge Reserve.

Celebrating the 27th Portage Crossing - Image / Facebook

The race will also see teams carry their waka for 5km through the streets of Ōtahuhu and along Portage Road through to the Māngere Inlet, as that is the same pathway Tainui ancestors took many years ago.

Hundreds are expected to take part in tomorrow's race and will finish at the Māngere Bridge Reserve at 2pm.