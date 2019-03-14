18-year-old stabbed on Auckland school grounds

An 18-year-old male is recovering after being stabbed during a fight at a school in Auckland last night.

Police say they were called to Otahuhu College at around 10pm after receiving a report of a male being stabbed in the abdomen.

“He was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

The alleged offender was described to police as, “a male in his late teens, about 178cm tall and of skinny build with a long afro."

The offender was wearing a black t-shirt, cream shorts, black sneakers and a cap.

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information following the incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who knows the identity of the offender is urged to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.”