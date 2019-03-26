$1.2mil for Raupunga papakāinga development

Five papakāinga will be built following a $1.2mil injection into the small community of Raupunga in the Hawke's Bay region.

The construction will take place on the Lemuel Te Urupu Whānau Trust's ancestral land, which is substantially Māori freehold with some general title land returned to Ngāti Pāhauwera as part of a Treaty settlement.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta made the announcement in Raupunga today, congratulating the locals on making progress towards their vision of creating a prosperous community.

"This housing initiative will not only see this small but dynamic Māori community grow but also provide the platform for the community to ensure the ongoing wellbeing of all whānau," said Mahuta.

"Māori housing creates a springboard for a thriving whānau who can explore other development opportunities whether they be personal, business, or cultural.

"It is clear to me the Raupunga whānau are passionate about their community and what the future will look like for their tamariki."