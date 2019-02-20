Whānau Ora review report released

The Whanau Ora review has found its commissioning approach meets accountability standards and is transparent. Today, Te Puni Kōkiri released the report as well as recommendations from the independent Whānau Ora Review Panel.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare says, "I am pleased the report has now been made public [which] affirms Whānau Ora's unique approach to family wellbeing."

Whilst the review found Whānau Ora's commissioning approach meet accountability requirements, it found that the downward transparency between partners, providers and whānau needs improvement.

Henare says "We know that if we want to strengthen Whānau Ora we need to re-evaluate the current funding channels from government, commissioners, to providers and families. We want to see families directly benefitting from resources and funds and not to get lost in all the bureaucracy."

Whānau Ora did not receive new funding in the 2018 budget.

The review recommends that the government grows investment and promotes whānau ora and whānau-centred approaches across government.

"We will monitor the current direction of Whānau Ora over the next few years," says Henare.

The panel met with 184 whānau, 74 partners and providers, including navigators, whānau entities and government agencies.

The report also considered extending scope to explore more localised commissioning options in the North Island.

"We want to strengthen our outreach to those rural communities so that funds can be steered directly towards the services families need, so not get lost in the bureaucracy," says Henare.

In coming months the minister and advisors will work to create a new framework