PM offers assistance to Indonesia's tsunami recovery

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has offered New Zealand’s assistance with the relief and recovery following yesterday’s tsunami which hit the Sunda Strait near Indonesia.

“This disaster falls in the wake of the significant earthquakes in Bali and Lombok, and an earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi experienced by Indonesia in the last five months,” Ardern said in a statement.

“As with those earlier disasters, New Zealand stands ready to assist the Government of Indonesia with relief and recovery efforts if requested.”

According to Indonesia's disaster management agency the death toll from the tsunami, believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption, has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and everyone affected by this tragedy, Ardern says.

"On the behalf of the New Zealand Government and people, I express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Indonesia."