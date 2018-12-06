Topics: Iwi Settlements, Politics

Parihaka Pā receives $9mil for future development

By Talisa Kupenga

Parihaka Papakainga Trust has signed its $9mil reconciliation funding agreement with the Crown, a package to support future community development and help heal the relationship between the parties given historic grievances.

Parihaka Reconciliation Trust’s Ruakere Hond says, "Parihaka knows this is the beginning of a long road ahead and this is one achievement that will be followed by many others."

The funds come a year after the passing of the Parihaka Reconciliation Bill under National, which included an apology for the 1881 invasion of Parihaka Pā by government troops.

Hond says, "A concern for us was the change of government and what that would mean but I want to thank them for their support."

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says, "I am pleased Parihaka have accepted this funding as part of the Crown's apology."

The Trust's key focus will be to invest and build its capacity for infrastructure.  The long-term vision is to expand to a community hub with housing, health facilities and education camps.  

Hond says, "There is a variety of aspirations, some families have been waiting for an opportunity to build homes on the land, we would also look towards health outcomes and having assisted care for our elders."

Treasury and Te Puni Kōkiri have helped produce a development plan and Parihaka expects to actively progress its aspirations within two years.

