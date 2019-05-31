Northland youth leading way for employment and staying at school

Latest statistics show that Northland youth are now the most engaged in work, training or learning nationwide. It's a drastic turn-around from five years ago, when the youth of the region were most likely to be disengaged. Now, education pathway leaders want to see that trend continue.

Statistics show that Northland youth have the best employment and school enrolment rate nationwide. "These initiatives are truly starting to pay dividends in helping our children become the best version of themselves and Northland is bearing that fruit," says Huhana Lyndon of E2E.

2013 statistics show that 23.6% of Northland youth were either not engaged in training or education. However, the latest statistics now show that figure has dropped to 12.6%.

The government is looking to create initiatives to see that dip below 10% before next year's General Election.

"I know there's still a lot of work to do, but there are a lot of groups in Northland working tirelessly and supporting government initiatives," says Minister of Employment, Willie Jackson.

Regardless, the boost in statistics has been a concerted effort from government and those involved in the region to actively engage the children.

"We're currently in discussions at present to see how we can further accommodate the complex needs of our children to keep reducing those statistics," says Assistant Principal at Whangārei Boys High School, Kamaka Manuel.

"Through collaboration that's the proper way to benefit youth in Northland," he says. "There are still those who say despite the good news, Northland have come too far, not to go any further.

"In saying that though, it's not as if we're saying what they're doing is wrong, but to be receptive in their thinking and be applicable to today's youth," adds Aorangi Stokes.

"It's huge for the Northland region because that statistic shows that we as a region have achieved a goal," says Lyndon.

Through collaboration, these educationalists believe they can make it a reality.

