Ngāi Te Rangi take grievance with Pare Hauraki to Waitangi Tribunal

The Ngāi Te Rangi Settlement Trust has taken a grievance to the Waitangi Tribunal, claiming that the Hauraki Treaty claim is overlapping into their land and moana.

It's an ongoing issue that hit boiling point when Hauraki signed its deed of settlement at Parliament last year.

Ngāi Te Rangi kaumātua Hauata Palmer told the tribunal that their calls to engage in a tikanga-based process with Pare Hauraki went unanswered.

“We have invited them many times to engage in a tikanga-based process, but they refuse to confirm or give any indication of their interest,” said Palmer.

Pare Hauraki didn't go on the aggressive today, but did make attempts to establish that Ngāi Te Rangi have been adequately compensated through the process.