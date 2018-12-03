Topics: Domestic Violence, Rereātea - Midday News

New law to curb family violence

By Online News - Rereātea

The Family Violence Amendment Act comes into effect today. Strangulation, coerced marriage and assault on a person in a family relationship will now be recognised as offences. 

Under the new law, the act of strangulation of a family member will carry a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Strangulation is one of the most common assaults in family relationships but has been difficult to distinguish under the Crimes Act. 

Speaking to Q + A , Justice Under-Secretary Jan Logie said, "one million New Zealanders are directly affected by family violence".

"We know that too many, particularly women and children, are dying as a result of this violence and we need to come together to turn that around".  

