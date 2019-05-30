Māori whānau to benefit from $80m boost to Whānau Ora

The government has announced it will commit $80 million over four years to expand the coverage and impact of Whānau Ora.

It comes after Whānau Ora failed to receive any new funding in the 2018 budget.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare says the independent review of Whānau Ora, which was completed earlier this year, highlighted important opportunities for the development of the programme.

He says the funding will provide local options that better serve the specific needs and aspirations of whānau and further develops the skills and capabilities of Whānau Ora navigators.

“My vision for Whānau Ora is that it is adequately resourced to support whānau to achieve their aspirations, that it is appropriately supported across government agencies and that whānau are able to play a key role in local decision-making regarding Whānau Ora support,” he says.

Pouārahi of Whānau Ora's commissioning agency Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Helen Leahy says she acknowledges a "significant support" for Whānau Ora in 2019.

“In the drive from welfare to wellbeing, we are pleased to see the commitment to lift incomes and support parents which we know will make a tangible difference, she says.

"We would also encourage Minister Sepuloni to invest in the Whānau Ora approach – to walk alongside of whānau with Whānau Ora Navigators, in embedding Whakamana Tangata. That is where the difference will happen: when all Ministers can recognise the mana and dignity of all people so that they can participate meaningfully within their communities."