Haumaha to keep his job

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not remove Deputy Police Commissioner Wallace Haumaha from his role following the release of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report today.

The prime minister announced today that there is not a clear and proper basis to remove Haumaha.

“I’m very disappointed with the inappropriate behaviour attributed by the IPCA to Wally Haumaha, but the Solicitor General has advised that there is not a clear and proper basis to support his removal.”

In a summary of recommendations to the prime minister Solicitor General Una Jagose said, “after reviewing the IPCA report and finding, I advise there is not a clear and proper basis to support removal.

“Specifically, IPCA found some of the behaviour complained of was unprofessional and inappropriate. Other behaviour complained of was found to be acceptable. But it is significant that the IPCA did not conclude it was bullying.”

Ardern says she has sought an assurance from the Police Minister that the Commissioner of Police follow up on the issues raised in the report.

“My expectation is the police maintain the highest standards of professionalism and show respect both for the public and everyone working with them at all times.”