Whānau mourn loss of Lance Corporal Kahotea

The investigation into the death of Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea is continuing. The SAS soldier who has links to Tauranga Moana died after an accident during a training exercise in Ardmore on Wednesday night.

Tributes are flowing for the fallen soldier taken too soon.

Of Ngāti Pukenga and Ngāiterangi descent on his father's side, Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea is a direct descendant of Taiaho Hori Ngātai, the only surviving chief of the Battle of Gate Pā 155 yrs ago.

Te Ao understands that Kahotea's father, Richard is also a former SAS soldier.

Last night, he flew home from Sydney into Auckland to be with the family in mourning.

Richard Jnr, older brother to Nicholas has been in correspondence with Te Ao Māori News.

Details of the tangihanga are yet to be confirmed by the whānau.