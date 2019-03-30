Westlake Girls and Boys dominate the Secondary Schools 3x3 Champs

St Peter’s from Cambridge won their second successive 3x3 national title after beating Hamilton Girls 15 - 7. St Peter’s were strong on defense, not allowing Hamilton to score.

Earlier in the day, Hamilton Boys took out the junior boys open grade after they beat St Peter’s, Cambridge. Hamilton led by 5 with less than 2 minutes to go but a few shots saw the game as a close one. However, the boys from Hamilton managed to stick it out, to finish 13-11.

Westlake Girls won the junior girls open grade when they won against Mount Maunganui College Parauri 16-9. Westlake was always in control of their final and kicked off the winning run for the North Shore schools.

Westlake Boys then showed that not only are the girls strong, when they won for their school as well, defeating Te Kura Kokiri Tane in the senior boys open final. Kura didn’t give up without a fight but couldn’t match Westlake’s shooting, losing the match by 6 points 19-13.

Westlake Girls made it three out of a possible four open grade final wins following their win over Tauranga Girls in the senior girls open final. Tauranga was leading the game right up until the last minute before Westlake tied the match up with only seconds to spare. Westlake left off where they ended, shooting another two to keep the North Shore’s unbeaten finals streak alive in a 12-10 win.

The junior girls elite final was played out between Westlake Girls and Tai Wananga, which the lowest scoring final of the afternoon. The bulk of the game’s points came from beyond the arc as both teams found it difficult to have the ball fall through the hoop when coming within 10 feet of it. A strong defense to Westlake proved costly in the end, as a Tai Wananga long range two would rattle off the rim and give Westlake an 11-9 victory.