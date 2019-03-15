Website to register missing persons following mosque shootings

Police are notifying the public of a website where people can register missing persons or register themselves as alive.

The Restoring Family Links (RFL) website has been activated by Red Cross following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The RFL website is a tool where the public can self-register they are alive so family and friends know they are safe. Members of the public can also register missing persons.

People have the option of making the information visible to the public or to keep it private when they fill out the required form.

Those living in New Zealand can also register missing persons on 0800 115 019.



A member of Police will make contact with you if you register a missing person.



Police are encouraging members of the public to continue to contact family and friends through their own means to confirm their welfare.



They also want to ensure the public that they are doing everything possible to resolve this incident.





