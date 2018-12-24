Weather warnings for Christmas Day

A wet but Merry Christmas is expected tomorrow for most parts of the country with heavy rainfall watches and warnings in place in districts from Northland to Hawkes Bay, including Waikato.

Coromandel

Holidaymakers are being warned about potential road flooding on the Coromandel Peninsula as a result of heavy rain predicted to fall later today.

The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the area from 2pm today until 6am tomorrow, and high tides are expected this evening between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Waikato Regional Council spokesperson Rick Liefting says, “These tides, combined with the heavy rain, means there is the potential for flooding in some places.”

He says it could result in road closures in places including the Criterion Bridge on SH26 at Paeroa, the Karangahake Gorge, the entrance to Thames at Rhodes Park and SH25 at Hikuai.

It comes after flooding caused the evacuation of more than 100 campers at a Waihi Beach holiday park this morning.

Upper North Island

MetService Meteorologist James Millward says the Bay of Islands and Bay of Plenty are could see heavy falls on Christmas Day.

“Residents of the upper North Island will see a brief reprieve during the morning after a rain band clears early,” he says.

However, showers, with localised heavy and possibly thundery falls, are expected to move in late in the morning and afternoon.

Auckland and Waikato

For Auckland and Waikato residents, Millward says, “A morning game of cricket is back on the cards with the sun making a brief but welcome return on Christmas morning."

In Auckland, rain will clear in the morning but “heavy and possibly thundery” showers will return in the afternoon, says the MetService.

It is the same for Waikato, with early rain and showers clearing at night.

Rest of the North Island

Meanwhile, the rest of the North Island should plan some indoor activities as it looks cloudy or wet for much of the day, says Millward.

South Island

Millward says, “Whilst Nelson, Marlborough and the Kaikoura coast as well as Northern Canterbury will see some Christmas Day rain, the rest of the South Island is set for a warm, dry day with plenty of sunshine.”

Boxing Day

Rain is expected to leave the country on Boxing Day with areas in the west the best for the beach.

The MetService says south-westerly winds will bring plenty of sunshine right across the country with only isolated showers, mainly in eastern areas.

Temperatures should cool in the South Island dropping about 10 degrees.

