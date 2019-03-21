Warriors teams announced for 2019 NRL Touch Premiership

The New Zealand team to compete at this year’s NRL Touch Premiership has been announced, with many familiar faces representing NZ at this year’s competition.

This will be the Vodafone Warriors first time competing in the competition, which was established last year and is the premier national domestic touch football competition in Australia.

The premiership includes a separate men’s and women’s competition and features many elite touch football players from around New Zealand and Australia.

Last year six teams were in the competition- North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels, and West Tigers- they will be joined by two new teams this year, the Vodafone Warriors and the Sydney Roosters.

The men’s side contains 11 of the 16 Open Men’s players that were recently named in the NZ Open Men’s team to compete at this year’s Touch World Cup. In the women’s side there are 8 Open Women’s team members in the new Warriors team.

There are 26 game days, which will see 16 teams (8 women’s and 8 men’s) from 8 clubs. The teams will play at 12 different stadiums over 5 months. The competition starts on the 6th of April 2019 however the Warriors team have their first match the following month against the Roosters at home at Mt Smart Stadium.

TEAM LISTS:

Women:

Tay-a Antonievic

Savarna Asafo-Tavita

Charlotte Davis

Nicole Drummond

Princess Elliot

Jaymie Kolose

Hayley Lee

Jessica Mahar

Ariia Tainui-McIntyre

Isla Norman-Bell

Victoria Pone

Phoebe Steele

Meg Sycamore

Codie Taute

Dayna Turnbull

Coach: Leana Fox

Men:

Michael Cavanagh

Mita Graham

Ifor Jones

Pokaiaua Kurukaanga

Sean Law

Tiaan McIntyre

Danyon Morgan-Puterangi

Awa Morris

Mase Parsons

Ashton Robinson

Carlos Savage

Matthew Sinclair

Reihana Soutar-Finch

Maurice Stone

Shaquille Stone

Coach: Rahui Das