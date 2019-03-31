"Very disappointed" - Kearney after Warriors huge loss against Manly

The Warriors have suffered another loss this weekend, losing to the Manly Sea Eagles 46-12 in Christchurch overnight.

The New Zealand side was wanting a win after their loss against the West Tigers last week, going down 34-6 in Sydney - but that wasn’t the case in their recent match.

“Very disappointed,” admits Warriors Head Coach Stephen Kearney, “given the situation on the back of last week and obviously the circumstances of the game, I was very disappointed with the effort.”

The Manly Sea Eagles scored a total of eight tries and the Warriors only crossed the line twice in the 80 minutes, scoring no points at all in the second half.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck played well as did a few of his teammates, but unfortunately, the very few couldn’t carry the whole New Zealand team.

But both teams did have one thing in common, wearing the hashtag #TheyAreUs on their jerseys to remember the 50 that lost their lives in the Christchurch terror attack. A moment of silence was also observed.

This marked the Sea Eagles first win since the re-appointment of Coach Des Hasler in the offseason and sees the side lift to 8th place of the competition ladder. Meanwhile, the Vodafone Warriors have fallen to 12th.

The next match for the Warriors will be held this coming Friday against the Titans who sit behind them at 15th place and haven't won a game this season.