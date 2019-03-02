Urutapu ready for 2019

Urutapu, a unique leadership programme for young Māori women, has put the call out for their 2019 intake.

Run by Mad Ave Community Trust, the initiative heads into their third year of helping young wāhine Māori to discover their purpose and aspirations.

As part of the programme, participants meet and network with renowned Māori experts, are given vocational support, gain confidence and communication skills.

The Urutapu Advisory Panel includes wāhine with expertise in their respective fields, like education, innovation and leadership, including Senior Lecturer AUT in Māori Media, Dr Ella Henry.

She says, "Before tamāhine can take on leadership roles they need to know who they are and what being Māori means to them. Urutapu is awesome because it exposes them to people who love and celebrate being Māori.”

Submissions close in May.