A torrent of haka floods Aquaman's red carpet

Hollywood's hills echoed to the call of Tangaroa Ararau, composed especially for DC Comics' Aquaman premiere today in LA and led by Hawaiian native Jason Momoa.

The powerful performance on the red carpet featured renowned Te Arawa actor Temuera Morrison, who plays the human father of Aquaman in the film.

It is believed that Ruatahuna haka leader Shannon Borrell (Tūhoe) was instrumental in creating the haka performance, which signified the essence of the film's storyline.

Other performers included Gold Coast-based Māori gym-owner Cole Smith (Rongowhakaata), who has worked with Momoa in his physical preparation for the movie.

Momoa's two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa ,were also in the haka line-up.

Photo / Aquaman Facebook

Aquaman is one of DC Comics' newest films and follows the superhero's story as he is caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

The film will screen in cinemas across Aotearoa on Boxing Day.