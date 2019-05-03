Three schools mourn the loss of their students in Atiamuri crash

Three schools attended by the children who passed away in the tragic car accident in Atiamuri on Sunday were represented at the tangi of the deceased at Mateo Marae today.

The crash in Atiamuri that took eight lives has had a huge impact on the community.

“These children have been affected. It’s affected lots of people in our school. They had lots of special little friends, some of them had been on camp together,” says Judith McLean, principal of Tokoroa North School, which had three students that were involved in the crash.

Tokoroa High School Principal Willie Ford acknowledged the support of the community, but also alluded to the impact this tragedy has had on him.

“A lot of our community were there to lend their tautoko. Four hearse pulled up with seven coffins in them. I hope I never see that ever again,” says Ford.

The nehu will take place tomorrow at 11am under Rātana service protocol.