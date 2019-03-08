Theia releases single to celebrate International Women’s Day

Waikato Tainui singer Theia has released her latest single Not Your Princess to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Theia has also launched a second music video to her latest song, which features well-known female and non-binary influencers from around the globe, handpicked by the singer herself, including former Silver Ferns shooter Irene Van Dyk and ZM radio host Bree Tomasel.

The Waikato Tainui descendant says the song is about staying strong.

Theia emerged in 2016 with her break-out hit, Roam, which become one of the biggest songs released by a Kiwi artist that year and has been streamed more than 12.5 million times.

The following year was an even bigger year for the Māori singer, in June 2017 she released her debut EP which debuted at #15 in New Zealand’s Official Top 40, and at #3 in the album section in NZ.

This saw Theia announced as a finalist at the 2017 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards – nominated for ‘Pop Artist Of The Year’, ‘Single Of The Year (‘Roam’) and ‘People’s Choice’.

Here's her latest video