Temuera Morrison to star in live-action Dora the Explorer movie

After the success of his last film Aquaman, Temuera Morrison has shown that there is no rest for the Māori actor with the release of the trailer for the new adventure movie Dora the Explorer and the Lost City of Gold.

Morrison, of Ngāti Maniapoto and Te Arawa descent, will star alongside Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Nicholas Coombe, Madeline Madden, and Adriana Barraza in this new film, based on a popular children’s programme that first screened on television back in 2000.

Dora the Explorer has been around for generations and is a widely popular Nickelodeon children’s cartoon which encourages children and adults alike to learn Spanish. The cartoon show is about Dora’s daily adventures with her sidekick Boots. The show has also been translated in many languages including Māori, Telugu, and French.

In the new live-action film Dora (played by Isabela Moner) is in her early teens and attends high school, having to adjust to her new life in the big city. Growing up most of her life in the jungle she is faced with a major challenge and tries to solve the mystery of an ancient Incan civilization. She is also joined by her friends' Boots, and cousin Diego (played by Jeffrey Wahlberg).

Morrison plays Powell, one of the film’s main bad characters, who demands Dora to help him find her parents in search of the Lost City of Gold.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will be released in cinemas on August the 2nd and is a product of Paramount Pictures.