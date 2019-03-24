Team NZ dedicates Special Olympics wins to Chch

A total of 32 medals were won by Team NZ - Photos / Special Olympics NZ
New Zealand's 38-strong delegation that attended the Special Olympics Summer Games will return home with a haul of medals.
The massive event said to be the biggest sports and humanitarian event to be staged anywhere in the world in 2019, was held in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21.
The NZ team has come away with a total of 32 medals – five gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze after competing in swimming, athletics, bocce, equestrian, basketball, bowling, powerlifting and football.
In speaking to local media in Abu Dhabi, Team NZ members said they were dedicating their medal wins to the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.
Following news of the terror attacks, Team NZ athletes, along with leaders of the Special Olympics, gathered at the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in a show of compassion and unity.
A video of their visit can be viewed here.
NZ Medal Winners include:
Athletics -
Dominic Faherty (Wellington) Gold 200m run
Holly Jones (Thames Valley) Bronze Mini Javelin
Silver 100m run
Janiece Pollock (Wellington) Gold 100m run
Gold Long Jump
Kyle Harpur (North Canterbury) Silver Shot Put
Bronze Mini Javelin
Bocce -
Barbara Duncan (Hawkes Bay) Bronze Unified Sports Doubles
Natasha Nicholson (Manawatū) Bronze Singles
Bronze Unified Sports Doubles
Bowling -
David Nixon (Waikato) Bronze Singles
Katie McMillan (Waitākere) Silver Singles
Richard Willmott (Canterbury) Bronze Singles
Equestrian -
Alexander Goldsack (Bay of Islands) Bronze Dressage
Amy Batchelor (Canterbury) Silver English Equitation
Silver Dressage -
Charlotte Aroa (Waikato) Bronze Dressage
Bronze English Working Trails
Powerlifting -
James Wilson (Howick-Pakuranga) Silver Squat
Silver Combined Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift
Silver Bench Press
Silver Deadlift
Swimming -
Deshan Walallavita (Te Awamutu) Silver 100m freestyle
Gold 50m butterfly
Liam Bartley (North Otago) Gold 50m butterfly
Bronze 100m freestyle
Libby Sheppard (Manawatū) Bronze 25m backstroke
Melissa Donoghue (Waikato) Silver 50m butterfly
Bronze 100m freestyle
Portia Johnson (Te Awamutu) Bronze 50m freestyle
Unity Collins (Te Awamutu) Silver 50m freestyle
4 x 50m Relay Silver