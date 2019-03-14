Te reo virtual reality sports game released

A new interactive digital resource has been released today, in conjunction with the ASB Polyfest, which combines two kaupapa close to many Māori- te reo Māori and sports.

Pāhekoheko (to join or interact) is the latest Puni Reo digital resource produced to activate and encourage the use of the Māori language in sports.

There are also other resources, including Puni Reo Ki-O-Rahi, Puni Reo Poitarawhiti (Netball) and Puni Reo Poi Pātū (Squash).

“This innovative tool is designed to activate the use of te reo Māori in sports using virtual reality,” says Marty Rogers, Te Puni Kōkiri Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau, “We worked with myReo Studies to develop an interactive digital resource that would make using te reo Māori in sports fun and relevant."

MyReo studies designer Kawana Wallace says “I’m very proud of Puni Reo Pāhekoheko. It uses virtual reality technology and I believe is the first Māori sports VR game developed.”

It was a product 18-months in the making, led by Eruera Lee-Morgan, senior advisor at Te Puni Kōkiri.

“All of the Puni Reo digital resources are aimed at encouraging the use of te reo Māori language in sports,” says Lee-Morgan, “we encourage everyone to use the Puni Reo digital resources.”

Puni Reo Pāhekoheko will launch at this week’s ASB Polyfest, the largest rangatahi Māori festival in the world. Staff from Te Puni Kōkiri will demonstrate Puni Reo Pāhekoheko at the Polyfest and is available to download from the App Store.