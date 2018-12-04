From Te Matatini to the world

In an effort to further promote Māori performing arts, Te Matatini is breaking into the music industry, releasing a debut single, Te Matatini ki te Ao, which will feature the voices of some of kapa haka’s most talented performers.

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui singer Rob Ruha says, "There's a new generation of performers emerging in kapa haka and in the music industry. Those of us who are here today are from groups from all over the country.

“Kapa haka is the foundation that grows strong Māori singers.”

Tomorrow People lead singer Hamo Dell says, "Kapa haka gives you experience in performance."

Te Maurea Whiritoi leader and Māori voice of Moana, Jaedyn Randel, says, "Doing kapa haka has given me the skill of confidence. Confidence is an important skill in the music industry."

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross says the goal is to provide opportunities for rising haka stars while promoting Māori performing arts in another light.

Te Matatini ki te Ao is being produced in alignment with the Te Matatini Māori language strategy.

Ross says, “This is a song to lay down the foundation for the up and coming Te Matatini competition, Te Matatini ki te Ao.”

The single is expected to be released mid-December.