Te Matatini 'haka hub' to showcase the greats

Matatini goers may be excited to find that along with a showcase of today's greatest kapa haka talents they will also have the chance at taking a look back at some classic haka moments.

Te Matatini has partnered with Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision to take people on a journey through the past to the songs and haka that have became household anthems.

With the country's largest collection of kapa haka at their disposal, Ngā Taonga intend to showcase performances from as far back as the 1940s in the 'haka hub'.

Te Matatini Chief Executive and former Waka Huia performer, Carl Ross says, "The project is an excellent opportunity to showcase just how much kapa haka has evolved and grown over the years."

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision are excited to support and be a part of showcasing talent and the kaupapa that is Te Matatini.

Chief Executive Rebecca Elvy says, "Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision holds hours and hours of kapa haka footage and recordings dating back to 1901. We also hold the collection of past festivals on behalf of Te Matatini. It's our pleasure to be able to share it during this festival."

Te Matatini ki Te Ao 2019 is set to be the biggest festival yet with 60,000+ attendees expected over four days.

The haka hub will be available at Westpac Stadium for the duration of Te Matatini Ki Te Ao 2019.