Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust CEO steps down

Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust CEO Kararaina Calcott-Cribb has stepped down from the position she has held for the past three years.

Cribb has played an integral role, guiding the trust through some of its most challenging times.

She also led the process of electing a new board and processing the trust's Treaty claim WAI 2336.

Kohanga Reo deputy chair Daniel Proctor says, "Kararaina had always supported Te Kōhanga Reo Kaupapa and when the opportunity arose, she saw it as her responsibility to do what she could to help.

Although the work has been demanding, it has been both humbling and rewarding for Kararaina to be able to support the Kaupapa and especially the whanau in addressing the challenges that beset the Trust."

Proctor adds that the board is grateful to have had Cribb on board to stabilise the organisation and put into place a restructuring plan to support future development.

Cribb now looks forward to devoting her time to her own mokopuna and to explore other opportunities.



