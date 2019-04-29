Te Arawa mourns sudden death of emerging leader

Te Arawa and the wider Rotorua community are in shock over the sudden death of one of their great educators.

Shaun Douglas, 50, of Te Arawa and Ngāti Porou, had been working as a teacher at Owhata Primary School for five years. He had a huge passion for tamariki.

Douglas was an advocate for te reo Māori who represented Te Arawa-based kapa, Kataore, at the Te Matatini national kapa haka competition. He was a loving teacher who was supportive of all his students, no matter what background they came from.

Today was his first day as acting principal. But at around ten o’clock this morning he was rushed to Rotorua Hospital after suffering from a suspected heart attack. He died shortly after.

Tributes and messages from whānau, friends and former students are flooding social media with many in expressing their “disbelief” and sadness.

“Ka tangi te tītī, ka tangi te kākā, ka tangi hoki te ngākau kua hōripia rawatia e te mamae ki a koe, e taku tau matahīapo ka ngaro nei.”

In a statement, the Douglas whānau spoke of their devastation.

“Kei te kōmata o whakaaro matihere tana pouwaru, ngā tamariki mokopuna, te whānau Douglas me ōna hoa maha e mōteatea ake nei i te āhua o tēnei taumahatanga kua utaina ki runga i te katoa.”

Power Rangers star Jordi Webber wrote on his timeline, “Moe mai uncle!!! Really sad to hear the news this morning! Sending lots of Aroha to your Whanau! I’m sure your silly stories will still bring many laughs and smiles to the people close to you in the years to come. Till we meet again.”

Lifelong friend and fellow teacher, Dan Vaka, said his loss will have a profound impact on many.

“He takere haea. He īnati te pūkatokato o te ngākau, he parawhenuamea o tīwarawara tē taea te karo. He mumu nō ngā kaiako kura tuatahi, he ihopūmanawa nō te Whare Pukenga, he pou whenua nō ngā whare whakaako o ōna iwi o Te Arawa, o Te Tairāwhiti hoki.“

Vaka said he was a charismatic character who could make anyone laugh and feel at ease at the same time.

“He nui te arohaina ōna e te mahi a te tangata i tōna manawa popore, i tōna wairua humārie, i tōna whakahangareka tangata.”

The Douglas whānau are yet to release tangihanga details. Shaun Douglas is survived by his wife, their two children and three mokopuna.