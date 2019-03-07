Taika Waititi to work with Jason Momoa?

Following the success of Aquaman, the 2018 superhero film based on the DC Comics character, Jason Momoa has hinted that he could be working alongside Taika Waititi in a recent Instagram post.

Fans are buzzing with rumours that Momoa, of Hawaiian descent, could possibly be working alongside Te Whānau-ā-Apanui descendant Waititi, after they posed for a photo sharing a few beverages together on social media.

Momoa posted two photos of the pair together on Instagram with the caption: ‘LEGEND good times with the cuzzy bro @taikawaititi Can’t wait to make art with you.’

The 39-year-old Momoa recently starred in a movie with Te Arawa and Ngāti Maniapoto actor Temuera Morrison, where he played Morrison’s son.

Aquaman, which is the sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) grossed over $1.1bil worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing DCEU film in addition to being the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character, surpassing DC's Batman film The Dark Knight Rises which premiered in 2012.

It is uncertain what the beloved pair could possibly work on together, but the post has been liked by more than half a million Instagram followers (and counting) who are keen to find out.

Film director, screenwriter, actor and comedian Waititi has a big project coming up- his comedy film What We Do in the Shadows will be turned into a television show to premiere this month.

Momoa also has more movie work ahead of him, including a comedy alongside comedian Will Ferrell.

WATCH Jason Momoa lead the haka at the premiere of DC Comics' Aquaman movie in Hollywood in December.