Summer holiday road toll starts today

New Zealanders are being urged to take extra care on this road this summer holiday with the official road toll period starting at 4pm today.

Last year there were 12 road deaths over the 12 day Christmas holiday period and 90 people were seriously injured.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter is asking people to plan ahead, be patient and take extra care on the road this summer holiday.

“If we can avoid having to rush we’re less likely to take risks and put ourselves and other people on the road in danger, she says.

“To avoid the stress of heavy traffic this summer you can take advantage of the journey planning tools produced by the NZ Transport Agency.”

This includes an interactive holiday journeys map which shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys over the summer holidays based on previous years’ travel patterns.

“This can help you decide whether to take an alternative route or leave when traffic is lighter, either early in the morning or late at night," says Genter.

Drivers can also check the NZTA’s journey planner website just before they head off, which provides real-time traffic updates about delays, roadworks and road closures.

“For those in Auckland, remember that travel on all buses and trains is free from 4pm today – it’s a great way to get home safely if you’re planning on a few end of year drinks with workmates,” says Genter.

The official holiday period will end at 6am on Thursday, January 3 2019.

Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

· Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

· Summer Holiday Journeys: nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/journey-planner/holidayjourneys/summer-holiday-journeys-2018

· Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)