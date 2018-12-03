Severe weather warning for NZ

MetService has issued a severe weather warning as thunderstorms are expected to form across the country today.

25 to 45mm downpours per hour are predicted in some areas in addition to a significant hail downpour in parts of the country.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause flooding in low areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys which could also lead to slips.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses, and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.

People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready Get Thru website.