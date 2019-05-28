Samoan Language Week NZ important to retain native tongue

Vaiaso o le Gagana Sāmoa - Samoan Language Week has already kicked off with this year's theme; Weave an environment for a better future.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says right now the use of the Samoan language is declining and the stories they carry from generation to the next are heard much less frequently in homes and communities around Aotearoa.

One Samoan Kiwi mum agrees, saying, initiatives like Samoan Language Week is important to remind her children the importance of their language.