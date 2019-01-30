Ridefortalei breaks $7k

Former MP Te Ururoa Flavell has raised more than $7,000 for his ride from Rotorua to Matatini in Wellington to raise awareness of cervical cancer and in memory of renowned kapa haka exponent Talei Morrison.

But as the CEO for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has discovered, biking that distance is no stroll in the park.

“One day's training was alright, 100km, but six straight days, that's another story. It's manageable, but it does hurt,” says Flavell.

Morrison died of cervical cancer last year after creating the campaign 'Smear Your Mea'. However, her message lives on.

Flavell says, “Talei said when she was alive, if she knew more about cancer, if she knew the importance of getting check-ups with the doctor, things wouldn't have gotten to the point where it was terminal.”

Flavell hits the road to Matatini February 15.