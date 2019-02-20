Ride for Talei arrives in Wellington

They hit the road six days ago and hundreds of kilometres later, the 'Ride for Talei' initiative has arrived in Wellington.

The purpose of the initiative is to raise awareness and take the 'Smear Your Mea' drive to the Matatini stage that its founder, Talei Morrison, held dear.

It's a campaign that has caught the ear of government ministers. The Associate Minister for Health spoke today of her admiration for Morrison.

“I think Talei Morrison was an absolute hero. As a result of her passion and initiative, hundreds more women have been checked for cervical cancer just in the Lakes District alone,” says Genter.

On the official Te Matatini paepae, Ride for Talei organiser Te Ururoa Flavell urged people to continue Talei’s legacy.

“Let us not allow Talei to pass away in vain. Let’s make sure what she fought for has meaning for years to come.”