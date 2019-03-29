Results are in for the 2019 NZ Sec Schools Waka Ama Nationals

With another year comes success once again at the Secondary School Waka Ama Nationals, with all finals held in the final day.

With different schools winning different finals, it was evident that Waka Ama is thriving across the country.

Te Kura Māori o Porirua was awarded the Putu Mihaka memorial trophy for outstanding manaaki, awhi and overall positive attitude throughout the event.

Next year will mark the 18th edition of the Waka Ama Secondary Schools Nationals, a big year of waka ama as the IVF World Sprint championships will also be held later next year in Hawaii.

Results from 2019 National Secondary School Waka Ama Championships 2019

W6 250m

U16–Bowl final

Girls – Mangopare / Te Wharekura o Mauao

Boys – Rotorua Boys’ High School

U19–Bowl final

Girls – Maaru / Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi

Boys – Mahanga / Francis Douglas Memorial College

U16 –Plate final

Girls – Hamilton Girls High School

Boys – Manu Huia / Hastings Boys High School

U19 –Plate final

Girls – AGGS Blue / Auckland Girls Grammar School

Boys – Whitireia / Te Kura Māori o Porirua

U16 –Champ final

Girls – Ritana Hinemaia / Lytton High School

Boys – Gisborne Boys High School

U19 – Champ final

Girls – Manukura / Gisborne Girls High School

Boys – Yeah Buoy / Kaipara College

W6 500m

U16 – Bowl final

Girls – Wahine Toa / Hukarere Girls College

Boys – Whanganui City College

U19 – Bowl final

Girls – McAuley High School

Boys – Te Kura o Te Whānau a Apanui

U16 – Plate final

Girls – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou

Boys – Manukura

U19 – Plate final

Girls – Mahitahi / Huntly College

Boys – Prefect No More / Rosmini College

U16 – Champ final

Girls – Rakaumanga Girls / Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

Boys – Gisborne Boys High School

U19 – Champ final

Girls – Manukura / Gisborne Girls High School

Boys – Te Kapunga / James Cook High School