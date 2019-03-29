Results are in for the 2019 NZ Sec Schools Waka Ama Nationals

With another year comes success once again at the Secondary School Waka Ama Nationals, with all finals held in the final day.
With different schools winning different finals, it was evident that Waka Ama is thriving across the country.
Te Kura Māori o Porirua was awarded the Putu Mihaka memorial trophy for outstanding manaaki, awhi and overall positive attitude throughout the event.
Next year will mark the 18th edition of the Waka Ama Secondary Schools Nationals, a big year of waka ama as the IVF World Sprint championships will also be held later next year in Hawaii.
Results from 2019 National Secondary School Waka Ama Championships 2019
W6 250m
U16–Bowl final
Girls – Mangopare / Te Wharekura o Mauao
Boys – Rotorua Boys’ High School
U19–Bowl final
Girls – Maaru / Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi
Boys – Mahanga / Francis Douglas Memorial College
U16 –Plate final
Girls – Hamilton Girls High School
Boys – Manu Huia / Hastings Boys High School
U19 –Plate final
Girls – AGGS Blue / Auckland Girls Grammar School
Boys – Whitireia / Te Kura Māori o Porirua
U16 –Champ final
Girls – Ritana Hinemaia / Lytton High School
Boys – Gisborne Boys High School
U19 – Champ final
Girls – Manukura / Gisborne Girls High School
Boys – Yeah Buoy / Kaipara College
W6 500m
U16 – Bowl final
Girls – Wahine Toa / Hukarere Girls College
Boys – Whanganui City College
U19 – Bowl final
Girls – McAuley High School
Boys – Te Kura o Te Whānau a Apanui
U16 – Plate final
Girls – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou
Boys – Manukura
U19 – Plate final
Girls – Mahitahi / Huntly College
Boys – Prefect No More / Rosmini College
U16 – Champ final
Girls – Rakaumanga Girls / Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga
Boys – Gisborne Boys High School
U19 – Champ final
Girls – Manukura / Gisborne Girls High School
Boys – Te Kapunga / James Cook High School