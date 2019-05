Reikura Kahi appointed to Te Mātāwai

One of the first generation kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa and wharekura graduates Reikura Kahi has been appointed to Te Mātāwai Board.

Kahi is a descendant of Waikato, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Kuki Airini, and will serve a three-year term on the board.

She brings extensive governance experience including chair and member of Ngā Tūmanako Kapa Haka and Incorporated Society and a graduate of Te Panekiretanga o te Reo Māori from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Her experience also includes Māori Television Programme Commissioner and assessor for Te Māngai Pāho and Pacific film talent.