Raukura Kapahaka showcase Māoridom in Japan

Photo source: Tuku Iho - Living Legacy

Raukura, a group of students from Rotorua Boys’ and Rotorua Girls High schools will showcase their kapahaka skills at The Tuku Iho – Living Legacy exhibition in Japan.

The exhibition launched in Sapporo Hakkaido today, and for the first time in the exhibition's history, kapahaka is a major feature with performances by the reigning secondary schools kapahaka champions, Raukura.

Photo source: Tuku Iho - Living Legacy

Tuku Iho | Living Legacy project lead, Kiri Atkinson-Crean says the kapa haka performances will highlight the “living nature” of the exhibition.

“Bringing our young people with us to Japan will add a whole new dimension to Tuku Iho”

Raukura leader Sebastion Douthett-Webster says, “They’re very similar to the Maori tikanga, sharing of food, sing songs [and] dances. We’re trying to uphold the spirit as well as upholding the Māori worldview and try and share our culture with them.”

Not only will they be showcasing their number one kapa haka skills, they will also take part in cultural exchanges with Japanese students, including those from Ritsumeikan Keisho Junior and Senior High School, which has visited Rotorua every year for more than a decade.

Photo source: Tuku Iho - Living Legacy

The Tuku Iho also features traditional and contemporary Māori art and craft. Since 2013 the exhibition has travelled to many countries to showcase a wide range of unique Māori taonga as well as share and take part in other indigenous cultures around the globe.

During the exhibition, master carver James Rickard and graduate pounamu (greenstone) carver, Wi-Kuki Hewett will also create unique works on site.

Photo source: Tuku Iho - Living Legacy

“We look forward to sharing our culture and traditions as part of Tuku Iho, while learning from our hosts,” says Atkinson-Crean.

She adds, “Tuku Iho connects with indigenous identities and place it within broader society – the exhibition in Japan will be no different.”

The Tuku Iho exhibition will be on display at Hokkaido Museum until May 14, before moving to the acclaimed 21_21 Gallery in the Roppongi District of Tokyo in August 2019.

Photo source: Tuku Iho - Living Legacy