Rangatahi Māori want access to online porn restricted

New research has found that 73% of Māori youth would like to see online access to porn restricted. The Office of Film and Literature Classification released their findings on NZ youth and porn this week.

A survey of 2000 youth included 347 of Māori descent. Researchers say watching patterns were similar among different ethnicities, but Māori youth were more likely to come across porn by accident, to discuss what they had seen with their whānau and most vocal about online access restrictions.

It's the first breakthrough study of it's kind which found 67% of youth between 14 and 17 years have been exposed to pornography. 65% said they watched porn on their phones within the last six months, 15% admitted to watching porn regularly and 72% said online access should be restricted.

Many of the respondents found pornography educational.

Researchers say the study will allow them to look at solutions for what is a global issue. They plan to conduct a more through and qualitative survey next year.

Sexual Abuse Prevention Network says the release of the Office of Film and Literature Classification’s research is an opportunity to look at how New Zealand is educating and talking to young people about pornography as well as broader education about healthy sexuality.

Sexual Abuse Prevention Network General Manager Fiona McNamara says “While the data presented is concerning, we can reduce the impact of pornography on young people and society more broadly by refocusing how we have conversations around consent, healthy relationships and positive intimate relationships with our young people.”

“The response that is needed is to ensure that comprehensive sexuality education is available to all young people in Aotearoa.”