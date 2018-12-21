Rangatahi Māori to benefit from Te Pae Aronui initiative

A new initiative Te Pae Aronui will provide $15 million over four years to help rangatahi who are not in education, employment or training, or are at risk of falling into those situations.

Te Puni Kōkiri made the announcement this week and is seeking innovative approaches from providers or employers that have the capability to support rangatahi Māori to achieve their learning and employment outcomes.

Pae Aronui will focus on Auckland (South and West), Hamilton and Wellington (Porirua and the Hutt Valley), as these areas have the highest number of young people, as well as the highest projected employment growth.

Te Puni Kōkiri spokesperson Nicky Birch says, “Too many of our rangatahi have exited the education system without the qualifications they need to get good jobs. Helping these rangatahi and their whānau figure out what options they have to achieve and pursue their aspirations is critical."



“We want our rangatahi to take advantage of the significant employment opportunities forecast in the next three to 10 years. We also want them to realise their own aspirations, and not be stuck in a job for the sake of having a job.

“Pae Aronui offers us an opportunity to improve the profile of Māori in the labour market. Rather than being over-represented in low-skilled occupations and industries vulnerable to economic changes, we want more Māori in higher-skilled roles in growth industries,” she adds.



A Request for Proposals will be advertised on the Government’s Electronic Tenders Service (GETS) on December 20 2018. Potential providers will have until February 4 2019 to submit a proposal.



“I look forward to seeing a mix of approaches, and hearing about the improved outcomes rangatahi are achieving, and the impacts of these for rangatahi and their whānau”, says Birch.