Prince of Cambridge to visit for Anzac Day

Details of His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge's visit to Aotearoa next week have been released by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Duke's first engagements will be in Auckland on Anzac Day, April 25.

His Royal Highness and the Prime Minister will then travel to Christchurch where the remainder of his programme will take place.

The Duke is set to meet with survivors of the March 15th terror attacks and their families, as well as first responders and the wider Muslim community.

"The Duke has a close connection with New Zealand and in particular Christchurch. His visit provides the opportunity to pay tribute to those affected by the mosque terrorist attacks and show support to the local and national community," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"We welcome this visit by His Royal Highness and know it will bring comfort to those affected."