Over $2 million raised in support of Chch attack victims

Photo source: Labour office.

More than $2 million has been raised from more than 31,000 donors on a givealittle page in support of Christchurch shooting victims.

A charity Victim Support started the page yesterday after shootings occurred at two mosques in Christchurch and took the lives of 49 people.

Chief Executive at Victim Support Kevin Tso says, “all donations received will be ringfenced to support the dozens of families who have been bereaved and many more injured by yesterday's horrific shootings.”

Donors have left messages of love and support on the page including Marliese Gaffaney and Kun Lim who made a donation of $100.

“We are so sorry our Muslim brothers and sisters. Kia kaha. United we stand," they wrote in a message on the page.

Donor Param Singh also donated $100 and wrote, “We stand together and this is our strength. NZ is a place where every ethnic group has the freedom to worship their Faith. We All stand with our Muslim friends and families.”

Tso says donation volumes have reached such high levels that there have been technical issues with the givealittle site.

“We appreciate the efforts of the givealittle team to restore the site overnight and this morning, however Victim Support would like to advise that a second appeals page has been set up on the fundraising platform Everyday Hero.”

Almost $80,000 has been raised on the Everyday Hero page.