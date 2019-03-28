Northern Stars outshine Waikato BOP Magic

A strong third quarter set up the Northern Stars to get their fourth win of the season, this time over the Splice Construction Magic held in Tauranga last night.

The Magic wore their original strip to mark 20 years of the joint Waikato and Bay of Plenty partnership.

The Stars were strong from the start. However, the Magic pursued the visiting side which made for a close first quarter.

An explosive third quarter set up a comfortable 57-47 win for @NthrnStars in a bruising clash against @WBOPMagic in Tauranga.



Read the official match report: https://t.co/Utu4rgScEJ



📷 @mbphotonz pic.twitter.com/KhCoILeQIj — ANZ Premiership (@ANZPremiership) March 27, 2019

Māori shooter Maia Wilson continued to dominate the shooting circle which helped her team lead by 1 in a high-scoring first quarter, 16 – 15 was the score at the first break.

Defence duo Kelly Jury and Casey Kopua rattled the Stars shooters and helped their Magic team secure the first four goals of the stanza to take over the lead.

But a resurgent Stars side made a comeback to level scores in the round 5 match at halftime, 28-all.

It was the Stars that shot out of the blocks in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents and scoring 16 goals to the Magic’s 5.

This left the home side scoreless for nearly six minutes whilst the visitors scored the first seven goals.

The Stars made every point count and dominated every aspect of the court, in the end winning by 10 goals.

The Stars now sit at third on the competition table, where the Magic sit on fourth.