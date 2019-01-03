Nine people killed on NZ roads over holiday period

The official holiday period has ended with nine people killed in crashes on New Zealand roads.

This is the lowest number of deaths in the last five years and three fewer than the 12 who died last holiday season, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The provisional number of road deaths released on Tuesday found a total of 380 people died in vehicle accidents in New Zealand in 2018.

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter says it is yet another reminder of the need to make substantial improvements to road safety.

“Many deaths and serious injuries on our roads are preventable. This government is committed to reducing deaths and serious injuries through new thinking, more funding and prioritised action."

She says the government is investing $1.4 billion over three years to make urgent safety improvement across high-risk roads.

“On high volume state highways, New Zealanders can expect to see more improvements like life-saving median and side barriers and crash-preventing rumble strips.”

She says the government will be consulting the public on a new road safety strategy and action plan to drive improvements.

The official holiday period started at 4pm on Monday 24 December 2018 and ended at 6am today.