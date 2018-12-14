Nihoniho makes Top 50 Women in Tech 2018 Forbes' list

Māori businesswoman, Maru Nihoniho has made the Forbes list of the World's Top 50 Women in Tech 2018.

She is being recognised for "Bringing Māori Culture To Video Games".

The 45-year-old of Ngāi Tūahuriri is ranked number 31 on the list compiled by the globally-recognised American business magazine.

Founding Metia Interactive in 2003, Nihoniho continues to receive international accolades for video games that address the needs of rangatahi.

Her 3D animated mobile app SPARX applies cognitive therapy techniques to help teens combat depression.

Guardian Maia is her latest addition that uses a fantasy setting to learn about Māori culture.

Her honours include the United Nations World Summit Award the e-Health and Environment category and the MCV Pacific Women in Games Awards from Microsoft Xbox.

