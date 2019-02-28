New Zealand, Fiji to hold regular talks

Foreign Minister Winston Peters on a previous Pacific tour (Source: Māori Television)

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand and Fiji will establish joint ministerial consultations to allow regular discussions on issues and events in the region.

Peters is making his first visit to Fiji since becoming the current Foreign Minister, and held talks in Suva yesterday.

“This visit is a welcome opportunity to discuss the bilateral relationship as well as how we can give effect to the values of mutual respect which are at the core of New Zealand’s Pacific Reset policy,” says Peters.

“For that reason it is a positive step that Fiji and New Zealand have agreed to regular Joint Ministerial consultations,” he says.

Peters’ meetings today included a call on his Excellency, the President, Jioji Konrote, and meetings with Acting Prime Minister and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu. Peters also met Leader of the Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka.

The two Foreign Ministers released a joint communiqué following their meeting.