A new pathway for te reo Māori

The Crown Māori Language Strategy released today sets out a completely new course for te reo Māori and the Māori Language Commission.

Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori will lead the coordination of the agencies implementing the strategy Te Maihi Karauna.

Chief Executive of Te Taura Whiri, Ngahiwi Apanui says this is the first time the Crown and Māori have joined together in a national, on-going, working partnership to achieve specific goals.

Maihi Karauna complements the strategy led by Māori revitalisation agency Te Mātāwai, known as Maihi Māori.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hopes te reo Māori will be seen, heard, read, spoken everywhere

Te Mātāwai will lead coordination of local efforts by iwi, hapū and other Māori organisations.

“The Maihi Karauna sets out three audacious goals to achieve by 2040 – 85 per cent of New Zealanders valuing te reo Māori as a key part of national identity; a million New Zealanders being able to talk in te reo about at least basic things and 150,000 Māori aged 15 and over using Māori as much as English.

Apanui adds, “The commission will be promoting language planning throughout the public service and wider New Zealand as a practical way of reaching these goals.

“Our implementation role represents a new leadership function across government for the commission. Not only government agencies but private and community organisations are eager and willing to take part in revitalisation. We’re here to help, to make it easy and to take away any fears mainstream organisations have about working with the Māori world."