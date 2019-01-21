A new path for Māori Television

Making te reo Māori fun and rangatahi-friendly is at the core of Māori Television's new direction.

The station's newly appointed Kaikōkiri Reo, Hinurewa Poutu, says making te reo cool and relatable is essential to the future of the language.

Poutu says, "I have been reinforcing for years that we need to make it enjoyable and fun, especially for children- show them the relevance of te reo in their lives and how it relates."

Today the broadcaster welcomed seven new staff, including Poutu.

Acting CEO Shane Taurima says Māori Television is currently working on a new strategic plan.

Taurima says collaboration with partners is key to the success of the station.

The 2013 Census showed 125,000 Māori could converse in the Māori language, and the broadcaster will look to capture some of those younger speakers.

A launch of Māori Television's new strategy and direction is expected next month.