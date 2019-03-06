New coach announced for Women's Black Sticks team

Former international Graham Shaw has been appointed as the new Black Sticks Women’s Head Coach, following the resignation of Mark Hager.

Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce that Graham Shaw will be the next coach of the Vantage Black Sticks Women. Graham had a busy 2018 when he guided the Ireland Women to a Silver Medal at the Hockey World Cup.

Shaw guided the Irish Women’s team from 16th in the world to their current position of 8th, he also helped the side reach the 2018 Hockey World Cup final – the first ever Irish side to make a World Cup final in any sport.

Graham will replace Hager who resigned earlier this year, Hockey NZ are looking towards the future as the team prepares towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We were very pleased to attract such a high calibre of applicants, which was recognition of the team's talent. Graham is a world-class coach and we are fortunate to have secured his services as we work towards qualifying for Tokyo 2020," says Hockey NZ Board member Shane Collins.

Shaw will commence his new position on the 1st of May, the first match as Head Coach will be held a month later on the 1st of June, when the Black Sticks Women clash against United States in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Black Sticks have their next match to worry about, as they prepare to take on the US this Friday and Argentina this Sunday in the FIH Pro League doubleheader, which will be held at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium.