National terror threat level reduced - PM urges vigilance

New Zealand’s National Terrorism Threat Level has moved from high to medium following review by the Combined Threat Assessment Group (CTAG) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

CTAG is an independent multi-agency group with the primary task of continually assessing New Zealand’s threat environment.

Their assessment undergoes rigorous peer review before a final decision is made to maintain or change the threat level

Medium is defined as a terrorist attack is assessed as feasible and could well occur. The new level remains higher than it was before the 15 March terrorist attack when the threat level was low.

“While the threat level has been revised to medium and there is no current specific threat agencies are responding to, people will continue to notice a clear police presence at public events, including on ANZAC Day," says Ardern.

“Behind the scene there remains an extensive cross-agency response to counter any potential threats. A number of agencies, including the police and NZSIS, continue to work hard to understand, mitigate and manage threats and I am receiving regular briefings on that work."

Despite the downgrade, the PM has urged New Zealanders to maintain their awareness of possible threats to public safety.

“New Zealanders should go about their daily lives as normal, but remain vigilant," says Ardern, "If you see something suspicious or behaviour that concerns you, then speak up and call the police.

“I’m very heartened that people have been doing this since the Christchurch attack, while also continuing to show their support and solidarity with the Muslim community across the country.”