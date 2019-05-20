More money into the SuperGold card for kaumātua

The government has signalled it will spend $7.7mil on SuperGold card users, a move which is being welcomed by Aged Concern Auckland CEO Kevin Lamb.

"We are happy that the government will be spending more money on the SuperGold card," says Lamb.

A new SuperGold app and an updated website will be launched by the end of 2019 according to Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin.

"The reality is, however, [The SuperGold website] been neglected for several years and it's harder and harder for people to know where they can use it. This government is doing something about that."

"I want to talk to - and hear from - businesses who want to access and help older New Zealanders."

The Wellbeing Budget also contains new money for Digital Literacy Training for seniors and provides for ACC changes that better support working superannuitants who are injured.

The minister says that New Zealand's ageing population and increasing technology changes mean that some older people who no longer work are getting left behind.

"The Budget contains $600,000 to provide some computer training and skills for those who need it. We want older people to be able to access information and services online and not miss out. And we want them to have the technology skills to stay in touch with their families."

However, Lamb says, "We are pleased that the government will help our elders with new technology so they aren't left behind, but loneliness is still having a huge impact on our elder communities."

The ACC changes, which will begin on 1 July, will mean that those older people who are still working and are seriously injured will no longer have to choose between receiving NZ Superannuation or ACC weekly payments.

But, according to Lamb, elder abuse, housing issues and wrap-around services still need work to bring change in a complicated situation.

If we can have service for younger people like Oranga Tamariki, then our elders deserve the same.